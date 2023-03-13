Fans were first introduced to Raquel Leviss during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules when she started dating James Kennedy, who joined the cast during its third season.

Though the former pageant competitor and “See You Next Tuesday” DJ weathered plenty of storms in their relationship, the pair shocked Bravo viewers after James got down one knee and popped the question to Raquel during a Coachella-themed proposal that Tom Sandoval helped plan and pay for in May 2021.

After nearly seven months of being engaged, the duo surprised fans – and fellow castmates – when they revealed during the season 9 reunion that they had decided to call off their engagement, with Raquel giving James the ring back on camera.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” read a statement shared on James and Raquel’s respective Instagram pages. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

While James moved on with girlfriend Ally Lewber shortly after their split, Raquel seemingly focused on herself, leaning on friends for support as she navigated her newfound singlehood.

However, the trailer for season 10 of VPR showed the Bravo personality weaving a tangled web with her castmates, as she hooked up with Katie Maloney’s ex Tom Schwartz – whom she was with for 12 years – at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ destination wedding in Mexico in August 2022.

Additionally, the first few episodes of season 10, which premiered on Bravo in February 2023, showed Raquel going out with SUR manager Peter Madrigal on multiple occasions. She also made out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders during a girls’ trip to Las Vegas.

Raquel’s post-James dating life was set to serve as one of the main storylines of the long-running Bravo series, but with news of her months-long affair with Sandoval – who had been dating fellow Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix for nearly a decade – fans can also expect to see the fallout and aftermath of their shocking romance be featured on later episodes, as the cast resumed filming post-scandal.

Keep scrolling to learn all about Raquel’s dating history, from her engagement to James to her secret affair with Sandoval.