Vanderpump Rules star Oliver Saunders – the son of Bravolebrity Garcelle Beauvais – found himself in the middle of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal. But who is Oliver? Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Is Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was married to producer Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000. Early in their marriage, the former couple welcomed their son Oliver in 1991.

He went on to work at Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, as well as appear on her Bravo reality series.

Is Oliver Saunders Married?

Oliver tied the knot with Samantha Saunders in May 2020, just three months after welcoming their son, Oliver Jr.

However, after cheating accusations surfaced against the reality star, Oliver filed for divorce in January 2023.

Did Oliver Cheat on His Wife?

During the March 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Oliver was seen kissing costar Raquel. While the scene was filmed in the fall of 2022, the drama resurfaced amid Raquel’s recent cheating scandal with Tom.

According to the California native, Oliver “misled her” into believing he was single at the time of their makeout.

“I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife,” she told Page Six in October 2022. “I was getting ready to go on a date with him when I found out he had a wife, so it completely changed the dynamic of the day and my mindset going into that.”

Despite not filing divorce documents until months later, Oliver took to social media after the news broke, claiming, “[Samantha and I] are getting divorced.”

However, the mother of four – who has three children from previous relationships – went on to accuse her ex of having multiple affairs throughout their marriage.

“Since Oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible,” Samantha wrote via Instagram in September 2022. “He has made jokes about my mental health and suicidal thoughts with coworkers. He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant.”

Following the airing of the intimate scene, Samantha claimed they “had no plans of divorce until [she] found out what he did at the beginning of September.”

“I also found tons of other women he was cheating on me with in his direct messages,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023.

What Has Garcelle Said About Oliver and Raquel’s Kiss?

The former model came to her son’s defense, telling E! News that she “[needs] to see the episode that he’s in before I can speak on it.”

“Listen, my son’s a grown man and he makes decisions, and I’m not always okay with all the decisions that he makes,” she added. “It’s a mess and I want no part of it.”