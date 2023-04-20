Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais may be famous for her Bravolebrity status in addition to her acting credits, but her priority is her kids. The mother of three has all boys in her brood, and she continues to put her sons’ needs first.

What Has Garcelle Beauvais Said About Her Kids?

While writing a blog post for People in 2012, the NYPD Blue actress gushed about her most important role as a mother.

“As much as I love what I have accomplished so far as an actress, I have to say that being a mom — with all of its challenges and rewards — has been the best role of my life,” Garcelle wrote at the time. “I always wanted to have kids, and when I dreamed about my future, I pictured having a boy first and then a girl — the perfect nuclear family. Well, we can’t always have it our way. But I have to say, I got really lucky!”

She concluded, “To this day, my happiest moments are when all three of my boys are with me hangingout at home. Even though they are a generation apart, they love each other so much.”

What Are Garcelle Beauvais’ Sons’ Names?

Garcelle’s sons have a wide age gap. Her first son, Oliver Saunders, was born in 1991 in New York City. Oliver is now married to his current wife, Samantha Saunders, whom he wed in a drive-thru ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jamie Foxx Show alum detailed her first child’s birth in her 2012 blog post.

“I had my first son, Oliver, when I was very young,” she wrote at the time. “I was modeling in New York when I met his dad. We immediately fell in love and got married after only two months. Crazy, right?! Two years later, Oliver appeared on the scene. He was the best baby, so easy and happy. I took him everywhere with me — on photo shoots, on location and he did so well on airplanes, too.”

Garcelle shares Oliver with ex-husband Daniel Saunders. The two were married from 1991 to 2000.

Throughout his childhood, Oliver followed in his mother’s footsteps in show business, initially pursuing acting but later focusing on music.

In October 2007, Garcelle welcomed her twin boys, Jax and Jaid, with ex-husband Mike Nilon. Garcelle and Mike were married from 2001 to 2011.

In August 2022, Jax took to his Instagram Stories to share a statement in response to the apparent harassment he faced from online trolls.

“Well, I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult because I am not one,” he began. “It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

While pointing out that he “did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama,” Jax emphasized that he just wanted to “be a normal kid.”

For Jaid’s part, the young athlete plays basketball for Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles. His proud mom shared a photo via Instagram of her son standing on the homecoming court at his high school in October 2022.

“Homecoming game,” she wrote at the time, featuring photos of Jaid standing under a balloon arch and wearing a sash that read “Homecoming court.”