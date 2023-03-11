The Vanderpump Rules cast have found themselves getting caught up in some serious drama over the years. From breakups to cheating scandals, the Bravo stars clash from time to time, and it could involve their differentiating — or similar — zodiac signs!

Tom Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix have the same astrological sign: Cancer. According to Costar Astrology, anyone who is a Cancer tends to seek comfort in familiar environments and also embrace other people’s problems. On top of that, this sign tends to forgive but never forget. In terms of the kind of person they’re attracted to, Cancers are drawn to stability and familiarity and usually avoid experimenting with change.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, however, sought change in his life when he had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss during his 9-year relationship with Ariana. The two dated from 2014 to March 2023 after Life & Style confirmed that Tom and Raquel hooked up.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style shortly after speculation of the couple’s split circulated online.

Although Ariana and Tom called it quits, Costar Astrology notes that Cancers tend to go back to their exes and can fall in love easily.

As for Raquel, the SUR restaurant alum is a Virgo. People with this sign are known to be perfectionists but are insecure. They also tend to recognize their own faults and can own up to them.

Raquel proved this astrological trait when she publicly apologized to Ariana for her affair with Tom.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2023. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Despite how Raquel and Tom apparently formed a connection behind closed doors, Costar Astrology notes that Virgos are the opposite of Cancers because they tend to fall in love slower. While these people are naturally more passionate when it comes to love, they don’t dive right into it.

Prior to her cheating scandal with Tom, Raquel dated ex-fiancé James Kennedy from 2016 to December 2021. The duo cited the reason behind their split as having “two different goals” and not being “in love anymore.”

