Her own style! Gisele Bündchen has been living her best life in Miami following her divorce from Tom Brady and has her own bachelorette pad that she’s decorated featuring neural tones and simple but chic designs.

The supermodel began making Miami her home base shortly after split from Tom was announced in October 2022. She rented a lovely house for herself and the former couple’s two children, son Benjamin, born in 2009, and daughter Vivian, who arrived in 2012.

The trio will be living there for some time, as Gisele renovates the $11.5 million on a Miami Beach mansion she purchased directly across the waterway from where Tom is building his own $17 million palace on Indian Creek Island.

The Brazilian beauty first toured the five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home on August 16, shortly before Tom took a mysterious 11-day leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to address personal issues. Gisele closed on the property on October 6. It sits on an 18,400-square-foot waterfront plot in the upscale Surfside area.

The home was slightly dated and is undergoing an extensive remodel. Gisele was photographed overseeing new construction work in December 2022. Once she finally moves in, the environmental activist will have a backyard view that looks almost directly into Tom’s new mansion.

The couple married in February 2009 and announced their divorce on October 28, 2022, after arguments over the quarterback’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. He said goodbye to the game on February 1, 2022, writing in a statement, “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things.” Gisele had been clear over the years that she wished he’d spend more time with her and their family.

But nearly six weeks later on March 13, Tom reversed course. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he wrote in a Twitter post, which included a photo of him on the field playing next to one of Gisele and their children wearing Tampa Bay jerseys.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle in a September 2022 interview. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too,” Gisele added. Tom officially retired from the NFL for the second time on February 1, 2023.

Scroll down to tour Gisele’s Miami bachelorette pad in photos.