She’s back! Gisele Bündchen made her triumphant return to the public spotlight for the first time since her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady. The supermodel attended a party for the jewelry brand Vivara — which she reps — in her native São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, December 12.

Gisele, 42, looked stunning as she posed for photographers in a gorgeous glittering gold gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço. It featured a center chest cutout, crisscrossed shoulder straps and a fitted waist that showed off her trim physique. The mother-of-two accessorized with a crystal statement necklace, gold drop earrings and a delicate gold bracelet.

The Brazilian beauty was photographed arriving in her hometown hours earlier on a flight from Miami with her two children she shares with Tom, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. It’s unclear if she intends to spend the holidays with her family in São Paulo or return to the U.S. for Christmas.

Gisele has been laying low since late summer when rumors first surfaced of a blowout fight with Tom, 45, that caused her to move out of the family’s home in the Tampa Bay area. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was reportedly upset with the quarterback’s decision in March to un-retire from the NFL and return to play for his 23rd season in the league.

The former power couple quietly went about divorce proceedings, letting fans know about their split after the process had been finalized in separate social media statements on October 28.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Gisele wrote. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added.

Tom told fans, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Throughout December, Gisele has been photographed inspecting the renovation work being done on the $11.5 million Miami area mansion she purchased shortly before her divorce from Tom was finalized. The 6,600-square-foot home in Surfside is directly across the water from Tom’s Indian Creek Island mansion that is currently under construction.

