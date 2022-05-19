Honesty hour! Gisele Bündchen admitted being married to pro athlete Tom Brady has its challenges when it comes to parenting their two kids, Vivian and Benjamin, and Tom’s son, Jack.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” the supermodel, 41, told British Vogue in the June 2022 cover story about her relationship dynamic with the quarterback, 44. “It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

While Gisele and Tom make a picture-perfect pair, the Brazilian beauty acknowledged that successful marriages “don’t just happen,” and they work hard at appreciating each other’s roles in their family.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is actually “grateful” that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player lets her “take the reins” when it comes to their home life. “He trusts my decisions,” she explained.

Chris O’Meara/AP/Shutterstock

While the A-listers have their struggles like any other couple, they are still absolutely crazy about each other after over a decade of marriage.

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” a source previously told Life & Style about the NFL star and supermodel. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”

Gisele and Tom began dating after getting set up on a blind date in 2006, but their relationship quickly became complicated when the California native learned his ex Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his oldest child. The former couple’s son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born in 2007.

“I think that was a very … We were forced into this very important thing that was happening in our life at a new point in our relationship,” Tom recalled to Howard Stern in 2020. “I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was, I would say, not a very easy one.”

Tom and Gisele wed in 2009 and welcomed their son, Ben, that same year followed by daughter Vivian in 2012.