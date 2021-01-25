Another year, another appearance by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the Super Bowl. The couple has been married for nearly 12 years and still seem absolutely crazy about each other. They share two children, in addition to Tom’s son from a previous relationship, and their family only gets cuter every year.

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” a source previously told Life & Style about the NFL star, 43, and supermodel, 40. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”

Surprisingly, the rock-solid pair met during a blind date. “It was in December of 2006. I thank him to this day,” the quarterback said about his pal who set them up during an interview with Howard Stern in April 2020. “I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship that she had, so when we met, I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready for a relationship,” Tom continued. “I didn’t think I was, but we met and hit it off. When she walked in, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

Their relationship quickly became complicated when the California native learned his ex Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his oldest child. “I think that was a very … We were forced into this very important thing that was happening in our life at a new point in our relationship,” Tom explained. “I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was, I would say, not a very easy one.”

His and Bridget’s son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born in 2007. “I think we all made the best of that situation,” the dad of three added. “Fortunately, he’s the most amazing son … My son Jack, my heart explodes when I think of him. He’s the greatest kid you can ever ask for.”

They are the sweetest blended family with Tom and Gisele’s kids — son Ben, who was born in 2009, followed by Vivian Lake in 2012. “She is a loving wife that tries to nurture the kids, the family and me, and she wants to take good care of me,” Tom gushed about the former Victoria’s Secret angel.

Keep scrolling to see Tom and Gisele’s full relationship timeline!