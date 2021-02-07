From Rookie to GOAT! Tom Brady’s Total Transformation Over the Years

You don’t have to be an avid football fan to know who Tom Brady is. The California native, who kicked off his NFL career in 2000, is one of the most famous professional athletes on the planet — no matter what team he’s playing for!

In March 2020, Tom shocked sports lovers everywhere following his announcement that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after two decades as their quarterback. “To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank you for the last 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” the father of three, who shares children Benjamin and Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen and son John with ex Bridget Moynahan, began his heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone you all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player could ever hope for,” Tom continued. “Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.”

Following his departure from the Patriots, Tom took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the move was a blow to die-hard New England fans, the financial gain was staggering. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the athlete’s contract is as followed: “2 years, $50 million deal, all guaranteed, that also includes another $9 million in incentives — $4.5 million in incentives per year. The contract also prohibits tags and trades.”

Of course, with Tom on their side, the Buccaneers made it to Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. To date, he has played in nine total Super Bowl games and won six. Despite being in his forties, it doesn’t look like the GOAT — greatest of all time — has any plans to retire!

