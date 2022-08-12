Quarterback Tom Brady took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers for a “personal” matter. See details on why he stepped away and when he’ll return to the field below.

Why Did Tom Brady Take a ‘Personal’ Leave?

Todd Bowles, head coach of the Buccaneers announced during a press conference that Tom, 45, had been “excused” on Thursday, August 11, explaining, “He’s going to deal with some personal things.”

Without giving too many details, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is briefly stepping away because of “something he needs to handle.” However, the coach, 58, noted that Tom’s departure was pre-planned before the season began.

“We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games,” the coach noted.

When Will Tom Brady Come Back?

The quarterback is expected to be absent until after August 20. He will miss the preseason opening game versus the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13, and the following preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 20. It is still unclear if he will return to the field for the team’s last preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27.

That being said, the head coach seemed optimistic that the TB12 Method author will play during the team’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.

“Obviously, there’s always going to be doubt,” the coach said when asked about Tom’s presence at the upcoming game. “But I have a pretty high level of confidence, yes.”

When Is Tom Brady Retiring?

Although the California native announced his retirement in February, he took back his decision nearly two months later.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom tweeted in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

The former New England Patriots player opened up more about his decision to return, explaining that he was only “partly” ready to retire when he made his initial announcement.

“I think when you’re their [quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen‘s] age, if you were to ask me, ‘Are you going to play football next year?’ I would say, ‘There’s a 100 percent chance I’m playing,’” he said during a roundtable on TNT in June, per ESPN. “And I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s changed because I have other responsibilities.”

Besides his busy football career, Tom shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also has a teenage son named John from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.