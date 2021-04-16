Going strong! Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are “really proud of how far they’ve come” in their marriage since attending counseling, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He realized he could lose everything and promised to make big changes,” says the insider. “He agreed to quit the Patriots and sign with a team in a location that was more desirable to Gisele, and, believe it or not, Tom stuck to his word.”

In March 2020, Tom, 43, who played quarterback for the New England Patriots for nearly two decades, announced his departure from the team to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Since moving to Florida, Tom and Gisele have never been happier,” the source assures. “They have date nights every week and always make sure to communicate.”

The supermodel, 40, and the professional athlete began dating in 2006. Three years later, they tied the knot. Nowadays, Tom and Gisele share kids Benjamin and Vivian, as well as Tom’s first son, John Edward, from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom’s involvement as a parent was a big catalyst in the couple’s decision to seek counseling. “A couple of years ago, [Gisele] didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” the California native recalled during an April 2020 interview with Howard Stern. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

Tom went on to admit that he did feel “resentful” toward Gisele at one point. However, he quickly changed his tune. “She actually wrote me a letter, and it was a very thought-out letter that she wrote to me, and I still have it and I keep it in a drawer, and I read it,” he explained. “It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I’m at in our marriage, and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time. What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

To conclude, Tom advised listeners that a relationship has “to work for both partners” in order to be “sustainable.”