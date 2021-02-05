It’s hard to believe Gisele Bündchen has been in the spotlight for over two decades! The Brazilian beauty, who got her first big break in 1996, is one of the highest-paid models in the world — and her net worth proves it. Gisele is worth an estimated $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Gisele Bündchen makes millions from modeling:

According to Business Insider, the proud parent, who shares children Benjamin and Vivian with husband Tom Brady, takes home $44 million from her various beauty, fragrance and clothing contracts. In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Gisele considers herself a “bonus mom” to Tom’s first son, John Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

To date, Gisele has worked with Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman, Under Armor and many more. In the past, her staggering salary was in part thanks to her work as a runway model. However, in 2015, Gisele announced her retirement from the catwalk.

“I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time. “Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business.”

Gisele Bündchen is a published author:

In 2018, Gisele released Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The autobiography detailed everything from her relationship with Tom to her struggle with panic attacks. In one raw excerpt, Gisele revealed she previously contemplated suicide. “I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my roof, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in,'” she wrote.

“I had a wonderful position in my career, I was very close to my family, and I always considered myself a positive person, so I was really beating myself up. Like, ‘Why should I be feeling this?’ I felt like I wasn’t allowed to feel bad, but I felt powerless,” Gisele continued. “Your world becomes smaller and smaller, and you can’t breathe, which is the worst feeling I’ve ever had.”

Ultimately, she realized she “needed help” and changed her lifestyle. In addition to Gisele’s mental health, she also touched upon her experience

Gisele Bündchen is an actress:

Although her portfolio is small, she’s appeared in films The Devil Wears Prada and Taxi.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).