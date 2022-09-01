Trouble in paradise? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over 13 years, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Rumors began swirling that there was tension in their marriage due to the quarterback un-retiring and returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Keep reading for an update on their relationship!

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together?

Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, are still together and have not addressed speculation that the NFL star returning to the field caused problems in their relationship.

A rep for Tom and Gisele did not respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

The athlete shocked fans in April when he announced that he was coming out of retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just 40 days after announcing that he was ending his career.

Although Tom told Complex Gisele was “supportive” of him coming back to play another season, he raised some eyebrows when he took an 11-day leave of absence during training for “personal” reasons.

“We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can,” he said during an August 27 press conference. “It’s a continuous process.”

The California native’s career has been an issue in the past. Tom revealed he and Gisele went to couples therapy because the supermodel “wasn’t satisfied” with their marriage.

“She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” the former New England Patriots player said about entering counseling “a couple of years” prior to his interview with Howard Stern in 2020. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

Tom admitted he had to “check himself” in that moment, adding, “She was like ‘I have goals and dreams too.'” Although he felt “resentful” about pulling back on projects in order to spend time with his family, he eventually realized, “The point of a relationship is that it has to work for both [partners]. You better work on both because if you don’t then it’s not sustainable.”

The real turning point amid their struggles came after Gisele wrote her husband a “very heartfelt letter” that gave an honest view of her perspective in their marriage.

“It’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time,” Tom said, adding that he still reads the note from time to time. “What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Married?

Despite rumors that things are rocky between the pair, Gisele still posted a public tribute when Tom turned 45 on August 3.

“Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!” the supermodel wrote via Instagram. “@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!”

The paid wed in 2009 after meeting on a blind date three years prior. The same year they walked down the aisle, they welcomed their son, Ben, followed by their daughter, Vivian, in 2012. Tom is the also the father of his and ex Bridget Moynahan’s son, Jack, who was born in 2007.