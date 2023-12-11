‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Trailer: Everything to Know About the Cast, Premiere and More

The aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss will play a big part in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, as the trailer dropped on December 11. However, a past hookup between two other cast members is shocking fans as details for what to expect on the new season have emerged.

When Does ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Premiere?

The new season starts on ​January 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, moving nights from its former Wednesday 9 p.m. timeslot.

Who Are the Cast Members for Season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules?’

Raquel will not be returning following her affair with Tom that broke up his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. However, the main cast members will remain the same, with Sandoval, Ariana, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Lala Kent returning. James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, are also featured. Former cast member Jax Taylor makes a cameo appearance in a scene with Lisa Vanderpump.

What Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Trailer Reveal?

Sandoval and Ariana are still living together in their Valley Village, California, home despite their split. This leaves Lisa aghast, as she says in one scene, “Why are they living together anyway? It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen.”

James literally draws a line in the sand while the cast is on a beach outing, telling everyone, “That’s Ariana’s side. Sandoval’s side is over here.”

Schwartz advises his BFF that he needs to get out and start dating again, as Sandoval declares himself “young, hot, single and ready to mingle.” Meanwhile, Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, makes his VPR debut, as she asks him if he’d be interested in moving from New York to Los Angeles.

Lala hints that she’s ready for baby No. 2, telling Lisa she’s “ready to rebrand and get a sperm donor” in the aftermath of her split from Randall Emmett. Ariana also raises eyebrows about if she created embryos with Sandoval before their split, as she yells at him, “My lawyer will be dealing with you. The house and my f—king children,” to which he replies in shock, “Your children?”

Schwartz is seen on a date with a woman who is later pictured kissing Katie. However, the biggest surprise is when Schwartz reveals to Lala that he made out with Scheana in Las Vegas, and the news gets out among the friend group, including an incredulous Brock, although it is unclear when the kiss happened.