Over it. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has fully moved on following her dramatic split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal with her former bestie Raquel Leviss. The reality star was first linked to new boyfriend Daniel Wai when the two were spotted making out at Coachella in April 2023. But who is her new boyfriend? Keep reading for details on Daniel’s job, how they met and more.

What Is Daniel Wai’s Job?

Daniel currently has worked as a fitness coach for the last decade, according to his company website.

“It has been one of the most fulfilling and humbling experiences,” the site reads. “However, my interest in physical health and conditioning has been with me since I was 13 years old. As a typical teenager I was insecure with my size and strength and decided to incorporate exercise and physical fitness into my life and it has been a large part of my life ever since.”

In addition to in-person and online personal training, Daniel also appears to be a social media influencer as he often promotes brands on her Instagram profile.

“During college I had majored in Computer Science and a secondary degree in Business and minor in math, but my passion for physical fitness never ceased and I took part in weight training as well as boxing classes,” his online bio continues. “While working locally I decided to give my passion a chance at life and studied and passed my National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer test and began applying for part time work and shortly after I was soon hired by one of the top health clubs in Manhattan.”

Where Does Daniel Wai Live?

While the Bravo personality is based in Los Angeles, it appears her new relationship is long-distance as Daniel’s company, DW Fitness, is located in New York City.

Despite their cross-country romance, the new couple have been making time for each other as Ariana was spotted in New York in May 2023 to celebrate Daniel’s birthday. The pair hit up a Yankees game on May 2 and were seen holding hands while shopping two days later.

How Did Ariana and Daniel Meet?

The happy couple met while vacationing in Mexico for a friend’s wedding shortly after news of Tom’s affair broke in March 2023.

“I’m enjoying myself, and I would say I’m very happy right now,” Ariana said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on May 18. “I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I’ve just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it’s just been really lovely to interact with someone who’s just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”