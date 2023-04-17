Miss Moving On? Ariana Madix appears to be all smiles following her split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

The mixologist looked like she was having the time of her life while attending week 1 Coachella in April 2023, and she was even spotted locking lips with Daniel Wai during the music festival. Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the Bravo personality dancing with the fitness coach before they kissed. Ariana was also featured on Daniel’s Instagram Stories multiple times throughout the weekend. However, neither of them have spoken publicly about a possible romance.

Keep reading for all the details on where Ariana’s love life stands now.

Is Ariana Madix Single After Tom Sandoval Split?

While it’s unclear exactly where her relationship status stands now, it appears that Ariana is living her best life following the breakup. As for her rumored romance with fitness guru Daniel, the pair are keeping things under wraps for now.

Reps for Ariana and Daniel did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Why Did Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Split?

Life & Style confirmed in March 2023 that the Vanderpump Rules stars had broken up following a nine-year relationship. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source shared with Life & Style at the time.

Shutterstock (3)

Did Tom Sandoval Cheat on Ariana Madix With Raquel Leviss?

While is timeline is still a big unclear, both Tom and Raquel have confirmed that they had relations amid the TomTom cofounder’s relationship with Ariana. Apparently, they started hooking up in August 2022.

“I learned about the affair in August,” Tom Schwartz revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2023. “The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was a linear thing. … In January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Tom, for his part, offered two public apologized regarding the cheating scandal and only one referenced Ariana.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote via Instagram in March 2023. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

He added, “My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends. My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.”

Raquel also offered an apology on social media, speaking about her “actions and my choices foremost to Ariana,” adding that she “deeply regret hurting Ariana” throughout the entire situation.