Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been killing it in bikinis and other swimwear over the years, and she just keeps getting more gorgeous by the day. The reality star loves laying by the pool, going on vacations to Las Vegas, Mexico and other sunny destinations and is a total outdoors buff.

Ariana joined the cast of the Bravo hit in season 2 after working as a bartender Lisa Vanderpump‘s now defunct Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca. She moved over to work at Lisa’ West Hollywood’s SUR, where she met Tom Sandoval. At the time, he had been dating costar Kristen Doute since 2007, but the pair split in 2013 amid rumors he fell for Ariana.

After Tom and Kristen broke up, he and Ariana went public with their romance on the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion in February 2014. The couple even went Instagram official in photos together the same night the show aired.

Ariana was with Tom for nine years, until she discovered in March 2023 that he had been cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss. It happened amid VPR‘s season 10 and caused so much drama it earned the situation the nickname “Scandoval.”

Fortunately, since the scandal broke, Ariana has been surrounded by her friends, include Tom’s former girlfriend Kristen, who is now one of Ariana’s closest pals. When the split new broke on March 3, 2023, Kristen rushed to Ariana’s side, posting an Instagram video where she declared, “I stan Ariana. I love you so much,” while giving her pal a big hug and kiss.

Before her offscreen — and likely soon to be onscreen — drama with Tom’s cheating scandal, Ariana regularly shared with fans how she didn’t deprive herself of foods she loves while still maintaining her figure.

In a July 2018 Instagram Story, she was seen snacking on a pita chip with the caption, “I’ve gained so much weight the last two months not working out, but I’ll never stop eating hummus.” Despite that break from her workout routine, Ariana makes regular trips to the gym that keep in bikini shape.

The Florida native also loves outdoor activities, including ones that involve swimwear. She shared a photo paddle boarding around Southern California’s Big Bear Lake wearing a sexy red one-piece while looking so fit.

