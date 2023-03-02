She was born cool! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been gracing the small screen for over a decade, but how else does she make her money? Keep reading for details about her impressive net worth, career accomplishments, how she earns her cash and more.

What Is Ariana Madix’s Net Worth?

As of March 2023, Ariana’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ariana Madix Has Starred on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Since Season 3

Though fans were introduced to the Bravolebrity during season 1 of VPR when she was working as a bartender at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca, and was regularly featured throughout season 2, Ariana didn’t join the popular reality series as a full-time cast member until season 3. She has since starred on the show – which is currently in its 10th season – alongside boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The pair have been together for nearly a decade, having linked up after Tom and former VPR costar Kristen Doute called it quits at the end of season 2. Throughout their relationship, Tom and Ariana have weathered countless storms – including rumors that they have an “open relationship,” as VPR OG Scheana Shay alleged in the show’s season 10 trailer.

“We don’t have an open relationship. I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious,” Ariana tweeted in January 2023 before explaining why she immediately addressed the speculation head-on the following month.

“I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” she told Us Weekly. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Ariana Madix Is an Author

The couple that works together, stays together! Ariana and Tom’s book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes From a Couple of Professional Drinkers, was released in December 2019.

Ariana Madix Is an Actress

Not only is Ariana a seasoned reality star, but she’s also an accomplished actress! The multifaceted Bravo personality has appeared in TV shows, movies and other productions like Anger Management, Dads, Lonely and Horny, Waking Up With Strangers, The Other Two, Dead End and Paradise City, as well as 10 episodes of CollegeHumor Originals.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Plan to Open a Sandwich Shop

During season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana and costar Katie Maloney revealed they were planning on opening an “unapologetically feminine” sandwich shop called Something About Her. Fans saw the pair meet with Lala Kent’s ex Randall Emmett about a potential investment in their business, and at the end of the season, it was revealed that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director was planning on investing $150,000 into their business.

However, after Lala and Randall split amid cheating allegations, it appears that the ladies are seeking other investors. And while there is no official date set for the grand opening and launch of their sandwich shop, fans got a glimpse of Ariana and Katie checking out potential locations during season 10.

Ariana Madix Has a Cocktail Company

In addition to all her other endeavors, Ariana launched her Drink From Home (DFH) cocktail company in fall 2021.

“Many moons ago, I kind of had this idea that I wanted to do a cocktail subscription box,” she explained during an interview in a season 9 episode of VPR that aired in October that year. “And lo and behold, Fancy AF comes out, it’s super successful, and we’re all in lockdown! So, what are people doing? They’re making cocktails at home. So, that’s how DFH was born: Drink From Home!”

Though the curated boxes do not include alcohol, they contain all the ingredients and directions for making restaurant-quality cocktails from the comfort of one’s kitchen. Most recently, Ariana and the rest of her VPR castmates celebrated the company’s collaboration with Amoretti’s new Cloudberry syrup at TomTom in February 2023.