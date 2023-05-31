Vanderpump Rules season 10 saw major relationship changes for the cast members — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement ending, and of course, the infamous Scandoval. There has been plenty of drama to keep up with after Ariana Madix caught longtime partner Tom Sandoval cheating with Raquel. Things got even more heated between the cast members during the reunion, which kicked off on May 24.

The feuding between the stars as they’ve picked sides in Scandoval has led many fans to wonder about the fate of the beloved Bravo reality show. But the show must go on! Here’s everything we know about the already-confirmed Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Have Season 11?

Yes! Bravo confirmed on May 9 that Vanderpump Rules would return for season 11. The news came alongside confirmation that several other Bravo hits were renewed, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the show that inspired VPR.

When Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Premiere?

Unfortunately, Bravo has yet to share a premiere date for Vanderpump Rules season 11. However, VPR executive producer Alex Baskin told Variety that filming would begin this summer. The show opted to delay season 11 production in order to give the cast some time to cool down after the explosive season 10 reunion, which was filmed in March and continues to air on May 31 and June 7.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” Baskin said. “There is new information. … I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Which Cast Members Are Returning for ‘Vanderpump Rues’ Season 11?

At the time of this writing, the cast of Vanderpump Rules season 11 has not been confirmed. Baskin pointed out that the stars — including Ariana, Sandoval, Schwartz, Katie, Raquel, James, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump — need to digest everything they discussed at the reunion before committing to the new season.

“No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve,” the EP explained.

With that said, some of the cast members have talked about returning for season 11. Ariana and Katie both told the Los Angeles Times they would be willing to come back. Scheana also told E! News, “I don’t think any of us are walking away” — including Sandoval and Raquel.

Will Ariana Madix Film With Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss?

While Sandoval and Raquel have yet to comment on their involvement in Vanderpump Rules season 11, Ariana has already made it clear that she won’t be working closely with either of them.

​​”I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told the New York Times. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

An insider previously told Life & Style that Ariana planned to “treat Tom like she would treat any cast member who did her wrong” when season 11 filming begins.

“He’s nothing to her anymore. He’s the bad guy, not her,” the insider said in May. “She has nothing to say to him, she’s already moved on. If it wasn’t for the show and (their shared) dog, she’d probably never speak to Tom again.”