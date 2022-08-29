A surprise split. Vanderpump Rules OGs Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced they were breaking up in March 2022, nearly three years after they tied the knot during a televised wedding. Fans were saddened to learn that the first and longest-lasting Vanderpump Rules couple were calling it quits, but why did they break up? Keep reading to find out.

Katie Maloney Files for Divorce From Tom Schwartz After Announcing Split

Katie filed her divorce documents at the Van Nuys Courthouse East in March, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court case information viewed by Life & Style at the time.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcaster had previously broken the unfortunate news of their split via Instagram a week prior, as breakup rumors were swirling after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” her statement read. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain, and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

The Tom Tom co-owner released his own statement the same day, alongside throwback photos of the duo. “Well, this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–-kin canned Instagram caption?” his caption read. “What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?” he continued.

“We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love and being a better partner.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Katie Maloney Reveals What Went Wrong in Their Marriage

The reality personality went deep into her marital troubles during an April appearance on the “We Met at Acme” podcast hosted by Lindsey Metselaar. According to Katie, her needs weren’t being acknowledged or fulfilled in the marriage, which led to mental and emotional health struggles.

“I wasn’t able to pinpoint it yet because I wasn’t able to admit or realize yet that it could be my relationship,” she said. “I didn’t want to, because obviously I was in love with him, and he was the person I wanted to be with. It’s just a really hard thing to come to terms with.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Move Out of Their Home

Katie posted an emotional Instagram caption in June alongside a photo of herself sitting in the empty home that she and Tom lived in before their split. While admitting that the “goodbye” hurt “a lot,” the Bravolebrity shared her favorite moments while living in the house.

“The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive,” her caption read. “Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Have Remained Friends Following Their Split

Tom gushed over his amicable split from his ex during an August appearance on Katie’s podcast while raving that they did a “damn good job” divorcing one another.

“We’re still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries,” he shared. “We’re still buddies, we still check in on each other.”

Have Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Moved On Since Their Split?

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner apparently hooked up with VPR costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay‘s wedding in August.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time, while admitting they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the reality stars.

Reps for Tom and Raquel did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment. A rep for Katie had “no comment” when reached by Life & Style‘s request for comment regarding Tom and Raquel’s hookup.

Though they have yet to comment on their fling, Tom previously admitted that she was “cool as f–k,” during an appearance on Scheana’s “Schenanigans” podcast that aired in August.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” he said. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her,” the restauranteur continued.