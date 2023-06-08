Are they still friends? Tom Schwartz has revealed he’s “taking a break” from his friendship with Tom Sandoval as the aftermath of Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss continues to shake the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

Schwartz, 40, sat down with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright for the latest episode of PodcastOne’s “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” released on Wednesday, June 7. He revealed that he hadn’t seen best friend Sandoval, 40, “in a while” and slammed Sandoval for making a “big mess” at their shared businesses that Schwartz and others had to “clean up.”

“And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him … I’m taking a break from Tom right now,” Schwartz explained.

Schwartz and Sandoval have shared a close bond for years, going back to 2013 when they became roommates. The two eventually went on to become business partners, opening a bar called TomTom in West Hollywood, California, with Lisa Vanderpump in 2018. TomTom’s success led Schwartz and Sandoval to open another Los Angeles restaurant called Schwartz & Sandy’s in November 2022.

Just a few months after Schwartz & Sandy’s opened its doors, however, Sandoval became wrapped up in a viral scandal, known online as Scandoval. In March 2023, Life & Style confirmed that Sandoval and his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, had broken up due to him cheating on Ariana with then-close friend Raquel. Schwartz admitted during the VPR season 10 finale that Sandoval had told him about the affair before Ariana found out.

Schwartz stood by Sandoval as more details about the affair emerged, particularly during the explosive three-part season 10 reunion, which was filmed in March and aired in three parts on May 24, May 31, and June 7. However, it seems he is done defending Sandoval.

Schwartz told Jax and Brittany that he felt “exploited” by Sandoval when he learned about Sandoval’s affair.

“You know, I do love Tom and I took to heart everything he told me,” Schwartz said.

During the reunion, it was revealed that Sandoval left out important details about the affair, such as when it really began and that he slept with Raquel in his and Ariana’s home, and he encouraged Raquel to do the same.

Schwartz added that Sandoval “doesn’t do a good job” of showing his remorse about the affair as he continues to tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

“He’s singing his heart out. He’s got his shirt off. It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn’t give a f–k and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him,” Schwartz said. “I think that’s one thing I’ve gleaned from all the people in the restaurant …They just don’t understand, like the lack of remorse. I know he f–king regrets it. But, he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.”

Schwartz continued on to say that Sandoval needs to “lose the ego” and stop trying to make excuses or explain his side of the story.

“When you have a full f–king blown affair, your side of the story ceases to exist, that s–t is obsolete,” he added.

Schwartz also said that he has “no clue” if Sandoval and Raquel are still seeing each other.

“I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don’t want to know any secrets,” he said.