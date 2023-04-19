Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval is no stranger to public scrutiny now that his affair with costar Raquel Leviss is a major headline. The Bravo personality reportedly took the former Miss Sonoma County to meet his family in an unplanned exchange before their relationship was revealed in March 2023, and his mother and father reportedly didn’t want to meet her.

Who Are Tom Sandoval’s Parents?

Fans were first introduced to Tom’s mom, Terri Sandoval (née Green), and his dad, Anthony Sandoval, in 2016 during one episode of VPR and from Tom’s social media accounts.

In one instance, viewers got a glimpse at Terri while she visited Los Angeles to check out Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. She even recollected a moment from her son’s childhood and shared it with some of Tom’s costars.

Courtesy of Bravo

“When he was in third grade, he comes to me and says, ‘Mom, I wanna be in a talent contest,’” Terri explained to her son’s former girlfriend Ariana Madix, whom he split from in March 2023 because he cheated on her with Raquel. “Anyway, he goes, ‘I’m gonna dance and lip sync and stuff.’ I said, ‘OK.’ There [were] 25 acts, 24 acts of girls and Tom. He freaking stole the show, and he took first place.”

It appeared that Terri and Ariana formed a good relationship, as Ariana explained during a confessional at the time, “I’ve spent lots of time with Tom’s mom. She’s a really smart, strong, fun lady to be around.”

As for the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s father, Anthony visited SUR soon after his wife was featured on the show, and Tom included his dad in multiple Instagram posts that year.

Courtesy of Tom Sandoval/Instagram

Where Are Tom Sandoval’s Mother and Father From?

Terri and Anthony are from St. Louis, Missouri, where Tom was born. According to multiple outlets, Anthony is a businessman and Terri has worked as a stay-at-home mom.

Does Tom Sandoval Have Any Siblings?

The reality TV star has a brother named Brian Sandoval, but he tends to stay out of the public eye.

What Was Tom’s Mother Terri’s Reaction to Raquel Affair?

While Tom was cheating on Ariana with Raquel in mid-2022 through earl 2023, he brought the former pageant queen to his hometown to meet his brood, per TMZ.

After hanging out with some friends at a local bar in December 2022, the secret lovers needed to seek shelter due to an ice storm warning in the area. Upon bringing Raquel into the house, the outlet reported that she and Terri had a “quick exchange,” and while his mother was “cordial,” she wasn’t on board with Tom’s affair.

One month later, Raquel took another trip to St. Louis in January 2023, according to the outlet.