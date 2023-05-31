The plot thickens! Vanderpump Rules fans everywhere are speculating about the juicy secret that will be revealed at some point during the three-part season 10 reunion. According to executive producer Alex Baskin, it’s a bombshell so big that it could make some cast members consider not returning for Vanderpump Rules season 11. But what could it be? Keep reading to learn everything we know about the secret, the latest theories and what cast members have said.

What Is the Big Reveal on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

At the time of publication, we do not yet know the Vanderpump Rules secret. Ahead of the reunion premiere on May 24, Baskin teased to Variety that the reunion would include a major reveal between the cast members that could affect their future with VPR. The cast filmed the reunion back in March and are currently on a filming break before starting season 11 production this summer.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” Baskin shared. “There is new information. … I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

The first part of the reunion did include some tense moments. There was a near-physical altercation between James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval, and Sandoval tearfully apologized to Ariana Madix for cheating on her with Raquel Leviss. Ariana was having none of it as she responded coldly, “I think he’s f–king full of s–t and he can f–k off.”

Life & Style confirmed in early March that Ariana and Sandoval had broken up after nine years together. It was revealed that Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana with Raquel, and Ariana caught them by finding a sexually explicit video from Raquel on Sandoval’s phone. The affair and its aftermath have become known as Scandoval.

Fans can tune in to part two of the reunion on May 31 and part three on June 7 to find out the big secret. Based on Baskin’s comments, many fans believe the bombshell will come during part 3, but this is not confirmed. Now, onto the theories …

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Secret: Is Raquel Leviss Pregnant?

Perhaps the biggest theory surrounding Vanderpump Rules in the wake of Scandoval is that Raquel is pregnant with Sandoval’s child. After their affair went public in March, Vanderpump Rules revealed that Raquel “turned off her phone” and seemingly disappeared for a while. Rumors circulated that Raquel was in hiding to keep her pregnancy a secret. However, Baskin denied the pregnancy rumors in an interview with Page Six in late May.

“The pregnancy one was wild,” he said of the theory. “She’s not pregnant by the way.”

Did Lisa Vanderpump Know About Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss?

Another popular guess for the Vanderpump Rules secret is that Lisa Vanderpump knew about Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship long before it went public. However, Lisa denied those rumors herself in a tweet on May 27.

“Ok … no I didn’t know … until a minute before you all did … I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules,” she wrote.

Lisa also kept fans on the edge of their seats by tweeting, “I know the revelation … but it ain’t that.”

Was Scandoval Staged?

A huge bombshell would be the reveal that at least part of Scandoval was staged or edited in a way to amp up the drama and raise ratings. Many fans wonder if Vanderpump Rules producers knew about Raquel and Sandoval’s affair and didn’t tell the rest of the cast. Producer James Markham squashed these rumors with a series of comments on an Instagram post, as shared in a screenshot by user allabouttrh on April 30.

“It’s a lot of work but I love what I do and feel so honored to be a part of something so amazing. It’s not all fake. I have genuine connections and relationships with the cast. I love them all,” Markham wrote.

When a fan accused him of knowing about Scandoval before the affair went public, Markham added, “I swear on my life, we had zero idea! This was not a publicity thing for the show. Were there things that made us go hmm? And question? Yes! But the footage you’ve been watching is the reality we filmed. We were all shocked when we got the news about what was really going on.”