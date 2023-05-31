Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies is claiming Raquel Leviss sent a postcard to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s home after their split, knowing the actress would see Tom’s signature lightning bolt on it.

“The motherf–ker has the audacity to go, ‘I’ll go one step further of being an absolute tw–t’ and writes a postcard,” Brock, 32, said on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of “When Reality Hits” with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Tom, 40, and Ariana, 37, are still living under the same roof of their $2.2 million Valley Village, California, home despite his seven-month affair with Raquel, 28, that ended their nine-year relationship.

“Then [Raquel] sends a postcard from Sedona [Arizona] with a lightning bolt and she sends a postcard, so it’s there for her [Ariana] to read,” he continued.

Ariana previously revealed on the May 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t believe Tom and Raquel had called off their romance as the SUR waitress had just sent Tom a letter to their house. She was unaware of the contents, as it is illegal to open another person’s mail. “She was sending letters to my house like four days ago, but it was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting,” Ariana told host Andy Cohen.

Brock called the postcard move by Raquel, “calculated,” and noted, “It was a postcard, it wasn’t a f–king closed envelope. It was because she wanted you guys to read it – are you kidding me?”

The Australia native and wife Scheana Shay both believed that Raquel decided to send the postcard after Ariana revealed she couldn’t find out what the contents of her letter to Tom contained. They also noted that the California native selected a postcard featuring a lightning bolt to match the pendant that the TomTom club owner frequently wears. Raquel infamously bought a similar lightning bolt necklace for herself as a belated birthday present in the penultimate episode of VPR season 10, while she was still having an affair with Tom.

Raquel has reportedly been staying in a mental health facility since mid-April. Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Ariana and Tom had split after nine years together after she uncovered that her boyfriend had been embroiled in a months-long affair with Raquel.

Ariana revealed the brazen level of the cheating during a May 24 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” the Something About Her sandwich shop cofounder claimed.

After the affair news came to light, Ariana and Tom began sleeping in separate bedrooms, but things were still tense, as the pair was no longer speaking to each other and using “go-betweens” to communicate.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her,” a source told Life & Style exclusively. Ariana is now looking for somewhere new to live.

“I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent,” she revealed during a May 18 appearance on NBC’s Today, adding, “And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life.”