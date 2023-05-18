Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss hasn’t been seen since the season 10 reunion taping on March 23. Keep reading to find out where she’s been while dealing with her cheating scandal involving costar Tom Sandoval.

Where Is Raquel Leviss?

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale which aired on May 17, the production team said she became unreachable after filming a scene with Tom where they unpacked how their affair affected their lives and professed their love for each other. At the end of the awkward scene, a title card appeared on screen that read, “After filming this scene, Raquel turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for weeks.”

The California native entered a mental health rehab in April to reportedly deal with the stress caused by her affair with Tom being outed on March 3.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep told Us Weekly and other outlets.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” they continued, adding that she was not in rehab for substance abuse issues.

Her team posted an Instagram Story on May 2 that they were taking over her social media platforms.

“This account was hacked and with the help of Instagram it has been reset and is now managed by Raquel’s team for the next month while she continues treatment,” the Story read. “MAY is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS month. Raquel has requested all of the posts focus on raising awareness for mental health organizations, advocates and removing the stigma surrounding treatment.”

Do Raquel’s Castmates Believe She Is in Rehab?

“Not a mental facility! It’s a spa resort,” SUR manager Peter Madrigal wrote in an Instagram comment on a VPR fan account in April. Former Pump Rules star Dayna Kathan commented, “She’s at a spa,” on another Bravo account.

During a May 10 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked VPR star Katie Maloney about Raquel’s decision to take a step back to address her mental health. The aspiring sandwich shop owner snarked, “Really?” and rolled her eyes.

When Was Raquel Leviss Last Seen in Public?

She was sitting outside a North Hollywood nail salon where she openly answered questions about Scandoval to a videographer for TMZ on March 22, one day prior to the explosive reunion taping.

“It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I’m sure we’ll go into detail about all of that at the reunion,” Raquel said about her seven-month affair with Tom that ended his nine-year relationship with girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“I don’t know where our relationship is going to be. We’re just trying to get through these next few steps … We’re not putting a label on anything,” the SUR waitress explained about her future with Sandoval.

Is Raquel Leviss Still in Contact With Tom Sandoval?

Despite multiple reports on May 17 that the pair had split after trying to make a go at romance following their affair, Ariana said she had her doubts about that. Later that evening during an appearance on WWHL, the Florida native said Raquel sent Tom a letter to the house they still share four days prior but was unsure of the contents as she did not open it.