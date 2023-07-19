Amid her stunning exit from a two-month stint in mental rehab, Raquel Leviss has skipped out on the Vanderpump Rules cast trip to Lake Tahoe. She was photographed near her family’s home in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday, July 19, as her castmates and affair partner Tom Sandoval got cozy by the lake. Production began for season 11 of the show on June 28, and the former beauty pageant contestant has not been seen shooting any episodes to date.

Walking down a driveway wearing a baseball cap reading “Be a good person” along with a pair of black shorts, Raquel still appears to be holding out from joining the latest season of the Bravo hit. ​Her sighting comes amid claims from an insider who told In Touch that she’s demanding a much bigger paycheck before returning to the show.

Tom, whom Raquel had a months-long affair with which broke up his nine-year relationship with her best friend Ariana Madix, is in Tahoe along with the rest of the cast, Lala Kent confirmed in an Instagram Story the same day that Raquel was pictured in Arizona.

“Everyone’s in a couple. The Tom’s [Sandoval and Schwartz], Brock [Davies] and Scheana [Shay], these little lovebirds,” she said while referring to James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber. “It’s a good thing we got the MILF! That I’m OK with it!” Lala joked. The stars are staying in a spacious lake house while being filmed for season 11. Lala also shared video taking a gondola ride up a mountain with James and Ally.

Tom has already been seen filming VPR despite most of the cast telling him they wanted nothing do with him during the dramatic season 10 reunion. He was photographed having an intense conversation with Scheana outside of SUR, where she got up and angrily walked away, but it appears he’s back in the fold despite everyone’s anger at what he did to Ariana.

The Sonoma, California, native entered an Arizona mental health rehab facility following the cast’s reunion taping on March 23. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep told Us Weekly and other outlets.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” they continued, adding that she was not in the facility for substance abuse issues.

After the dramatic part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired on June 7, Raquel was still in rehab. “Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” the insider continued.

“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly,” the source added, saying, “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

Raquel reportedly left rehab in early July according to multiple reports, allegedly racking ​up a $200,000 bill for her stay.