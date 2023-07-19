Lala Kent Confirms Tom Sandoval on 'VPR' Season 11 Cast Trip

Back in good graces? The Vanderpump Rules cast are on their first group trip while filming season 11 and Lala Kent seemingly confirmed Tom Sandoval is in attendance.

“Everyone’s in a couple. The Tom’s [Sandoval and Schwartz], Brock [Davies] and Scheana [Shay], these little lovebirds,” she said via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 19, while referring to James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber. “It’s a good thing we got the MILF! That I’m OK with it!”

The rambunctious group is spending their oncamera vacation in Lake Tahoe and is staying in a spacious lake house.

After dropping the major ​easter egg message while flaunting her amazing figure in a cutout floral bathing suit, the VPR crew seemingly got their Scandoval anger out by smashing walls and breaking ground at Lisa Vanderpump’s upcoming restaurant, Wolf.

Later in the evening, Scheana, 38, posted a video to her Instagram Stories as the entire group walked into Harrah’s Hotel and Casino, where a digital billboard promoted Lisa’s new eatery, which is set to open in winter 2023.

While most of the VPR stars are on vacation, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney were missing from the group. As their besties and enemies had fun away from Los Angeles, Katie had dinner with author Colleen Hoover and BFF Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana, 38, was busy talking all things Love Island on Instagram Live with Sarah Hyland.

Although it’s unknown if everyone is getting along with Sandoval, 40, on the trip, this is the first time he’s been with the entire group since the taping of the explosive season 10 reunion that took aim at his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Courtesy of James Kennedy/ Instagram

That being said, Katie, 36, was spotted filming the upcoming season at Sandoval and Ariana’s shared home on July 12. It’s unknown if she filmed with the former couple or only her fellow Something About Her ​co-owner; however, she made sure she supported Ariana with her edgy outfit and shady accessories.

In the photos obtained by Life & Style, Katie rocked a tote bag with Ariana’s iconic season 2 quote during her past feud with Kristen Doute, who recently split from Sandoval at the time.

“I’m smarter than you, I’m prettier than you, I’m cooler than you – get over it,” the text read.

As the Vanderpump stars have shared behind-the-scenes content amid their season 11 return, Raquel, 28, is the only castmate who has been M.I.A. After reportedly leaving the mental health facility she resided in for two months in July, Raquel is seeking a raise for her VPR comeback.

“She’s in negotiations to return to the show,” a source exclusively told In Touch earlier this month. “Raquel thinks she should be paid a lot more than what she was getting. After all, she made Vanderpump Rules a hot topic, and ratings went up because of Scandoval.”