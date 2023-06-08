Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is still in a mental health rehab facility more than two months after checking in following the fallout from her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” an insider told Us Weekly of the former SUR waitress, 28. The reunion taping took place on March 23, where Raquel was repeatedly confronted by costars for her cheating scandal with Tom, 40, which ended his nine-year relationship with his girlfriend and Raquel’s best friend, Ariana Madix, 37.

“Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” the source continued.

“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly,” the insider added, saying, “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

During part three of the VPR reunion that aired on Wednesday, June 7, Raquel told Ariana, “I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning.”

“Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can’t even fathom the pain that I caused you. I have been completely selfish, and you’re right: Selfish isn’t even the right word, because it doesn’t even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in,” she continued.

“It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake. The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of your friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment,” Raquel told her costars.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

When host Andy Cohen asked Raquel why she would cheat with her best friend’s boyfriend, she responded, “Tom and I had this connection. I felt seen and heard by him.”

“I’ve been a people-pleaser my whole life, and I dropped that mentality, and I started only pleasing myself,” she added.

The former beauty pageant contestant’s apology was not accepted by Ariana. “My dog had just died. I cried in your f–king arms. You’re a f–king psychopath. You are terrifying to me as a person … You’re a dementor … You’re a soul-sucking individual, and I will, after today, never see or speak to you ever again, and I will be better for it,” the Buying Back My Daughter star shot back.

Fans noticed that Raquel never cried during the reunion, despite other stars coming at her with plenty of venom. She finally broke down in tears during a confessional shown at the end of the show where the Sonoma, California, native admitted that she had been “lying and being so deceitful this entire time” about the duration of her affair with Tom and “want to lie anymore.”

Raquel went on to confess that she and Tom hooked up while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, and that the pair had sex in the home he shares with Ariana while she was away in Florida attending her grandmother’s funeral. Raquel claimed Tom “is going to kill me” when he found out she finally told the truth, explaining she just “hates lying so much.”