Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has been confirmed, but who is returning to the hit Bravo series? Apparently, not all of the cast members may be on board with coming back after the huge falling out several of them had at the end of season 10 in response to Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Keep reading to see all the clues about which stars are coming back to VPR.

Who Is Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for Season 11?

As of now, most of the current cast appears to be returning, as most of them have not publicly stated any hesitation. So far, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are set to return for the next season.

Scheana even confirmed that all of her costars would come back while speaking with E! News in April 2023 after filming the three-part bombshell reunion.

“I don’t think any of us are walking away, but it’s going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room,” the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host told the outlet.

Bravo TV

However, a few castmates have expressed concern over the possibility of costarring with each other again.

During a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Tom Schwartz admitted that he was “terrified” of coming back to film season 11. Nevertheless, he assured the outlet that though “there’s been trials and tribulations” among the group, “it comes from a place of love.”

As for Raquel, the former Miss Sonoma County has not publicly addressed the question of whether or not she is returning.

A source told Us Weekly that Raquel was “currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules.”

“However, she hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show,” the insider clarified.

Rumors also swirled for months that former cast members Brittany Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor would make a brief return to the original show. Though they have yet to confirm the speculation, the couple have teased the possibility in multiple interviews.

When Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Start Filming?

During an Amazon Live session, Lala revealed that the cast began filming on June 28, admitting that the anticipation was “giving [her] anxiety.”

“They sent us like what our schedule may look like — it’s subject to change,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host said. “And I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re like really in it again. We usually have so much time to just kind of process … things change a lot. But it’s like, nope.”

What Happened in Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

During the final episode of season 10, it was revealed that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras front man had an eight-month-long affair with Raquel. Ariana found a sexual video of Raquel on her ex-boyfriend’s phone in March 2023, causing them to split after nine years together.

Ariana and Tom’s nasty breakup rocked the entire friend group, as most of the cast rallied around the Buying Back My Daughter actress, while Tom’s business partner and friend, Tom Schwartz, faced criticism for not going against Sandoval. As for Raquel, most of the cast expressed outward hatred toward her during the reunion.

Which Cast Members Will Star in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff?

A VPR spinoff series will be bringing back a few former faces, Deadline reported in June 2023: Kristen Doute, Jax and Brittany.

No other VPR stars were reported to be making an appearance on the spinoff series.