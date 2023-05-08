Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s home is another casualty of his affair with Raquel Leviss. It ruined the memories of happier times and became a “nightmare” as the former couple still live in the house together, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” the insider explains, “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

After Tom’s cheating with Raquel was exposed in early March, he and Ariana still lived together despite breaking up, although they no longer shared a bedroom. The VPR season 10 finale scene of the bar owner confessing his affair and Ariana’s heartbreaking reaction was filmed in the home’s living room.

As the season progressed, it was revealed that Raquel spent the night at the former couple’s home with Tom while Ariana was away in Florida attending her grandmother Bonnie’s funeral.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her,” the source adds.

The aspiring sandwich shop owner discovered her partner of nine years had been cheating on her with close friend Raquel on March 1, after she found sexting messages on Tom’s phone. On March 3, it was revealed the couple had broken up.

Since VPR was still in production at the time, the couple’s split and fiery breakup scene was filmed, where Tom confessed that his friendship with Raquel led to something more. Ariana eventually told tom she “regrets” ever loving him for such a deep betrayal. The heartbreaking scene and the aftermath that followed took place in Tom and Ariana’s Valley Village, California, home.

As the season has played out, Tom revealed he planned on breaking up with Ariana, explaining that their sex life had dwindled, and they were fighting more. He was also spending quite a bit of time with Raquel, going dancing at clubs and hanging out together at parties while Ariana wasn’t around, although neither Tom nor Raquel revealed that they were involved.

After their affair was exposed, Tom issued an apology to Ariana. In a March 7 Instagram post. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes,” he began.

“I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us,” the Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras lead singer added.

Ariana has wasted no time in moving on and healing from the pain Tom caused her. She has since been seen on a series of dates with fitness influencer Daniel Wei, where they’ve been photographed kissing and holding hands at the Coachella Music Festival and outings in New York City.