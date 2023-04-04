Broken home. Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval bought a California-chic farmhouse in 2019 during the start of a new chapter in their relationship. However, the pair split four years later after the TomTom co-owner had a secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Before their explosive March 2023 split, Tom and Ariana made many memories in their San Fernando Valley home. The reality stars purchased the 4,450-square-foot house for $2.2 million next to costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s former home.

Vanderpump Rules fans have seen inside glimpses of the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors’ abode during the show, as they have thrown a handful of cast events there.

During VPR season 10, episode 7, Tom and Ariana threw a pool party where things got pretty tense. Multiple castmates got into heated exchanges like Lala Kent and Raquel, Scheana Shay and Katie and Katie and ex-husband Schwartz.

In fact, Tom and Ariana even had an awkward moment after the Tom Sandoval & The Extras front man decided to insert himself into the women’s drama.

“That’s unfair. Katie, here’s the thing with you: If somebody doesn’t have your exact perspective, they’re somehow wrong,” he said in defense of Raquel during the episode, leading Ariana to say, “Tom, I’m walking away because I’m not doing Tom against the girls thing.”

Although the pair split months later, Tom and Ariana both remained living under the same roof and tensions thickened between them.

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute recalled trying to create space between Ariana and Tom in their home following their breakup, but Tom was adamant about living in the home.

“We tried having a mutual friend, one of Ariana’s college best friends, rather than someone too close to them [reach out to him]… just saying, ‘Listen, dude, you gotta at least give her a couple of hours heads-up when you need to come home to pick things up,” Kristen said during a March 2023 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “And of course, his response is, ‘It’s my f–king house. I own half of it. I will come and go as I please, and if she has a problem with it, she can leave.'”

Neither Tom nor Ariana has yet to give a public update on the status of their shared home.

Keep scrolling to get a house tour of their Los Angeles farmhouse!