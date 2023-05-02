Yikes! The new Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer is nothing short of explosive, as it dives into Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s split amid his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Bravo released the clip on Tuesday, May 2, shortly after another version surfaced online, with the network posting to Instagram, “You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer … but only we have the real thing. THIS is it.”

The clip opens with Tom, 40, claiming that he was “going to break up with Ariana regardless,” with costar Scheana Shay responding, “But you didn’t. You f–ked her best friend instead.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner can be heard saying in the background of the trailer, “I sacrificed everything. And now my world just got turned upside down.”

“I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” he says later in the teaser while hugging his business partner, Tom Schwartz, who simply replies, “Jesus Christ, man.”

Next, Tom and Ariana, 37, are seen discussing his and Raquel’s affair, and their conversation quickly escalates.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“Me and Raquel became, like, really good friends,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras front man tells his former girlfriend. However, the clip reveals that Ariana wasn’t having it, as she yells, “I don’t give a f—k about f—king Raquel! Your friendship is f—king bulls—t!”

As the exes continue to scream at each other, Tom tries to defend himself by hitting back, “You know everything!” while Ariana later admits to him, “I regret ever loving you.”

In another moment from the official teaser, the former Miss Sonoma County, 28, can be seen sitting on a couch with Tom talking about their relationship.

“It turned out so horribly wrong,” Raquel says to Tom.

During another scene, the California native’s ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, appears to be on the phone with her and asks, “Are you and Sandoval an item now, Raquel?” to which she is heard replying, “No.”

Finally, the trailer ends with Kristen Doute making her anticipated return to VPR by simply asking another castmate, “You ready?”

Bravo fans have been waiting for the season 10 finale episode now that the plot surrounding “Scandoval” continues to thicken. Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom and Ariana split after nine years together because he cheated on her with Raquel. Shortly afterward, multiple VPR stars didn’t hold back in sharing their disdain for the Tom-Tom co-owner.

Though Bravo has not publicly confirmed the finale episode’s release date, multiple outlets reported that it is expected to drop on Wednesday, May 17. Part one of the three-part reunion special is rumored to air on Wednesday, May 24, per several outlets.