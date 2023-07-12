If looks could kill! Katie Maloney was spotted leaving Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s house while filming the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday, July 12, as seen in photos obtained by Life & Style.

It was unclear if she was filming with both Tom, 40, and Ariana, 38; however, Katie, 36, made sure her outfit subtly screamed #TeamAriana following her explosive split with the TomTom co-owner in March.

In the snapshots obtained by Life & Style, Katie rocked a cropped denim top with a plunging neckline, a floral mini skirt and an adorable sky blue sequined minibag. Her tote bag, however, was the star of the show, which featured an iconic quote from her Something About Her co-owner.

“I’m smarter than you, I’m prettier than you, I’m cooler than you – get over it,” the text and Ariana’s memorable VPR season 2 quote read.

Life ​& Style confirmed Tom and Ariana’s split on March 3 after he had an affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style at the time.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion almost ended up in one big brawl following the infidelity news as it was filmed three weeks after the news broke.

“F–k yourself with a f–king cheese grater,” she yelled to Raquel, 28, during the episode. “F–k you! You f–king suck! You’re disgusting and I wish nothing but the worst f–king s–t that could ever happen to a person on you.”

Vanderpump Rules was renewed for season 11 in May and the rowdy bunch promptly started filming after they were granted the big news.

According to the Bravo series’ executive producer, Alex Baskin, fans better buckle up for a wild season.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” ​he told Variety one week after the VPR got renewed for another season. “There is new information. … I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Alongside Katie, Ariana and Tom, castmates Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz officially punched in for the upcoming season.

That being said, the big question still stands: Is Raquel coming back to VPR after Scandoval?

The Sonoma State University alumna has not publicly addressed her fate on the show, but fans shouldn’t fully rule out her possible return.

“[Raquel is] currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules,” a source told Us Weekly on June 27. “However, she hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show.”