Coming clean. Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with more people than just Raquel Leviss.

Life & Style confirmed in March 2023 that the TomTom co-founder had a months-long affair with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana. However, when the VPR season 10 finale aired in May of that year, Tom revealed this wasn’t the only time he was unfaithful.

Keep reading for more details on Tom’s infidelities.

How Many Times Did Tom Sandoval Cheat on Ariana Madix?

Aside from the months-long affair with Raquel, there was one other instance of cheating, according to Tom.

“There was one other time,” he admitted during a conversation with Scheana Shay during the season 10 finale. “Yeah [it was a random person]. Well no. … It isn’t fair, I am not going into it.”

Ariana, for her part, addressed this admission during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2023, noting that she has “a guess” about who it might be.

“I’m not entirely sure so I don’t, obviously, want to trash that person. Drag their name through the mud,” she shared. “I haven’t spoken to that person in years. … She’s not in the show universe.”

When it comes to his affair with Raquel, the restauranteur shared a timeline of their secret relationship during the VPR season 10 finale.

“After guys’ night [in August 2022], nothing happened then. But the next day, Raquel and I went to The Abbey and we were taking some shots and we just kissed. I felt something in that moment that I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” he told Tom Schwartz during the episode. “After that night, nothing happened until Life Is Beautiful [in September 2022]. Ariana never asked. All she would have to do was follow me and see that [I was lying about where I was going].”

Did Tom Sandoval Cheat With Miami Girl?

During Vanderpump Rules season 3, rumors started swirling that Tom had hooked up with Annemarie Maldonado, otherwise known as Miami Girl.

“Ariana has always known the truth about Miami Girl,” he told Scheana during that same conversation, seemingly admitting to the one-night stand which he has vehemently denied in the past. Ariana confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that her ex-boyfriend did, indeed, sleep with Miami Girl back in the day.

“They slept together. It was before he and I were exclusive,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author explained. “I didn’t want people to think the absolute worst about the man I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with. So, I defended him.”