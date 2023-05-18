Ariana Claims Raquel Sent Tom Sandoval a Letter '4 Days Ago' Amid Split

Spilling the tea! Ariana Madix did not hold back during her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance following the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17. The Bravo star even revealed some telling information about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ current relationship standing following multiple reports that they had split.

The 37-year-old former SUR bartender, who still lives with her ex in the house that they bought together, admitted that she “didn’t know” if Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, had broken up when Bravo boss Andy Cohen asked for an update about the pair.

“She was sending letters to my house like four days ago, but it was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting,” Ariana revealed, noting that it was “just one letter I know of,” explaining that she has been “out of town” recently.

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Ariana and Tom had split after nine years together after she uncovered that her boyfriend had been embroiled in a months-long affair with Raquel. While the Fancy AF Cocktails author has kept quiet during the entire ordeal, her Watch What Happens Live appearance on Wednesday came after fans watched the cheating scandal — dubbed Scandoval by Bravo viewers — come to a head during the Vanderpump Rules finale episode, aptly titled, “#Scandoval.”

After watching the episode, Andy, 54, was quick to point out that Tom was “more emotional” with his longtime best friend Tom Schwartz compared to the budding musician’s interactions with Ariana.

“That’s how he was from the moment I found out,” Ariana explained on the talk show. “He was just screaming at me. We were in the backyard, and he threw a beer can into the back wall. He was more concerned in that moment in the back of TomTom that people would hear us [when I found out about him and Raquel] than how I felt at all.”

The Florida native uncovered the affair after she was handed her ex-boyfriend’s cell phone during an event at his bar TomTom.

“Call it woman’s intuition, call it lightbulb, call it whatever. Literally in that moment I went, ‘I need to look at this,'” Ariana recalled during the VPR finale. “In his camera roll, I found a screen-recording of Raquel and Tom on FaceTime. My stomach dropped into my f–king ass.”

Upon seeing the video, Ariana said she called Raquel to confront her before Tom confirmed their months-long secret relationship.

“I was ride or die for you and I had her back as well. The fact that she has continued to smile in my face while also smiling on FaceTime with you is one of the most God-awful disgusting things I have ever heard of,” Ariana told Tom during a confrontation filmed for the show. “Why [aren’t] you sorry that you did it?”

Both Tom and Raquel have issued public apologies to Ariana, while she wants nothing to do with either one of them. The Something About Her co-owner revealed her plans to “get out” of the house she shares with Tom “as quickly as possible” while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, noting that she and Tom “don’t interact on any level” since their split.