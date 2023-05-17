It’s over! Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss split two months after their cheating scandal — dubbed “Scandoval” — made headlines for their shocking affair during Tom’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, according to multiple reports.

“Tom and Raquel broke up,” a source told The Messenger on Wednesday, May 17. “[Tom’s] relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music. He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

However, an insider told Page Six, “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

The Messenger was first to report the news.

Reps for Tom and Raquel did not immediately respond to Life and Style‘s request for comment.

The news came just hours before the highly anticipated VPR season 10 finale episode, which includes explosive moments between the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras vocalist, 39, and Ariana, 37. Tom and Ariana dated for nine years until they split earlier this year because he cheated on her with Raquel, Life & Style confirmed on March 3.

Both Tom and Raquel publicly apologized to the Buying Back My Daughter actress shortly after news broke of their affair.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wrote via Instagram on March 7. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

For Raquel’s part, the California native shared her apology one day later in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” the former pageant queen noted. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

While the tension between Raquel and Tom and the rest of their VPR costars increased, the duo publicly confirmed later that month that they were “taking a break” from their relationship.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” Raquel told TMZ on March 22. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So, just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything.”

On March 30, the TomTom club owner’s rep told Life & Style in a statement, ”They are friends. They are not putting a label on things.”

Nevertheless, Tom’s comments about Raquel suggested that he wanted a committed relationship with her. During a sneak peek of the season 10 finale episode, he revealed to his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, “I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time.”