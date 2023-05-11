Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss should give a real romance a go after their affair cased the end of nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

“I still think maybe they should give it a shot because they’ve blown up their lives. May as well,” Katie, 36, revealed during a Wednesday, May 10, appearance on Watch What Happens Live. It aired directly after the season 10 penultimate VPR episode where more clues pointed to Tom and Raquel being secretly involved.

Katie said that she didn’t “know what they’re doing” as far as where Tom and Raquel currently stand. The TomTom club owner is still seemingly living under the same roof as Ariana in their Valley Village, California, home they purchased together despite splitting in early March.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” an insider previously told Life & Style exclusively. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her,” the source added.

The aspiring sandwich shop owner discovered Tom was having an affair on March 1, when she found flirtatious messages from Raquel on his phone while he was on stage performing with his band Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras. Two days later, the couple split.

During an appearance on WWHL in March after the affair was exposed, Katie hinted that Tom and Raquel should embark on a romance, quipping, “At this point, they better fall in love because who’s going to date them?”

On the May 10 episode of VPR that was filmed before the affair news broke, Raquel had a cringeworthy conversation with Ariana about whether or not she was still sexually attracted to Tom, and asked why they didn’t have sex very often.

The episode would have been the season finale if it wasn’t for “Scandoval” and their cheating later being uncovered. Cameras went back and recorded the aftermath of Tom confessing his affair to Ariana and the explosive fight that ensued, as well as him breaking the news to their friend circle that he’d been unfaithful to Ariana with Raquel.

In a promo for the show’s reunion released by Bravo on May 11, Tom is seated next to Raquel and is asked multiple times if he was “in love” with her. The video paused before he could give an answer. When Raquel admitted she’d been “super selfish,” Ariana fired back to her former close friend, “Selfish does not cover it,” and went on to call Raquel, “diabolical, demented, subhuman.”