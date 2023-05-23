Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett claims she heard rumors about Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix during season 8 of the Bravo hit, which was also the then-SUR employee’s debut season.

“Someone came to me and said, ‘I was getting my hair done and my hairdresser told me that one of their clients had to sign an NDA to f—k Tom Sandoval.’ But this was my first season of filming so I was like, ‘I don’t know what do with that information,’” Charli revealed during the Tuesday, May 23, episode of The Viall Files” podcast.

The former waitress was nervous about going to Ariana with such a bombshell rumor and never shared it with her, but now believes it might have been true in the wake of Tom’s affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“I was naive, so I thought everyone makes up rumors and everyone says things. That’s so crazy to say to me. Like, you guys are trying to bring up gossip,” Charli continued. “But now I realize that, maybe, he has been this person the entire time and I think he enjoyed putting up a facade at end of day,” and “being the character.”

“This is absolutely not true. Tom never had an NDA,” the club owner’s rep told Us Weekly in response to Charli’s claims.

The aesthetician also said she heard rumors about Tom and Raquel’s night of drinking and dancing at West Hollywood’s The Abbey in August 2022, which James Kennedy‘s girlfriend Ally Lewber witnessed and later brought up to her costars.

“Someone came to me, and they were like, ‘Yo, I just saw Tom and Raquel at The Abbey,’” Charli recalled. “They said, ‘That’s kinda weird. I saw them do this.’ And I was like, ‘Get out of here!’”

Tom revealed during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules that their affair began that night. “Raquel and I, we went to The Abbey. We were just taking some shots, and, like, we just kissed, and then I felt something in the moment that I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” he confessed to best friend Tom Schwartz.

When Raquel confirmed to Ariana that she was having an affair with Tom, she took things one step further by admitting that not only did they kiss, the pair actually “f–ked in her car that night.”

Tom admitted to costar Scheana Shay that other than “Miami Girl,” whom he allegedly hooked up with in season 3, “There was one other time” he cheated on Ariana. “Just a random person?” longtime pal Scheana asked to which Tom responded, “Yeah. Well, no. It’s not fair. I’m not going into it.”