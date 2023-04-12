Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has been involved in quite the drama during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. But his affair with costar Raquel Leviss isn’t the only thing that got into the way of their nine-year love. Fans should recall the drama Tom encountered with a woman called “Miami Girl” in season 3, but who is she and where is she today?

Who Is Tom Sandoval’s ‘Miami Girl’ From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The woman who alleged to have slept with Tom was mysteriously called “Miami Girl,” but her real name is Annemarie Maldonado (née Kunkel).

During season 3 of VPR, Annemarie claimed that she and Tom hooked up while he was on a trip to Miami with friends. However, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was quick to shut down the accusations, with Ariana also standing by his side.

After Annemarie tried to confront Tom at SUR, he and Ariana refused to film any more scenes with her, with both vehemently denying her allegations.

Did Tom Sandoval Cheat on Ariana Madix With Miami Girl?

While it is still unclear whether Tom cheated on Ariana with Annemarie, Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the matter during a March 2023 episode on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Well, I never think anybody comes into a bar and says they did hook up with you if they didn’t,” Lisa said. “I think they might say they didn’t if they did. So, yeah, I believe Miami Girl.”

Previously, Tom addressed the drama during an August 2021 interview with Us Weekly, expressing his regret for paying any attention to Annemarie’s claims in the first place.

“If I can do anything over again, I just would have never even filmed with [her],” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras front man told the outlet. “I just don’t think it’s really fair. Like, so I can, like, make up something about anybody and then end up on our show? I wish I would have just never even engaged in that at all.”

Two months later, Ariana shared her perspective on the situation during a separate interview with the outlet, revealing that she wished she had shut down Annemarie’s accusations at the time.

“I almost wish I didn’t [leave the scene],” she explained. “The reason why we left is because we felt like production was pulling this whole thing. We were, like, ‘Oh, so random people just show up now. I do regret, I guess just not fully calling out the whole real story, like on camera and staying there. … I just feel, like, I should have just been a bit more forthright.”

Where Is Annemarie Maldonado ‘Miami Girl’ Today?

Annemarie’s current whereabouts are unknown, as she seemingly stays off of social media. Her unverified Twitter account was last active in August 2017.