The aftermath of Scandoval is unfolding and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ​has no time for critics. Amid the cast’s group trip to Lake Tahoe, Lala blasted “stupid” haters after she and her cast mates were pictured in a group photo with costar Tom Sandoval, after many had vowed they wanted nothing to do with him following his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Lala, 32, was hanging out in bed with Scheana Shay, 38, when the latter said she was deciding whether to go on an Instagram Story rant on Wednesday, July 19. “I don’t know why I feel the need to defend a photo where I’m holding my hand like this in the back of someone,” the “Good as Gold” singer explained, putting her fingernails against her palm, as she was pictured standing next to Tom with what appeared to be her arm around his back.

“People are so stupid,” Lala fired back, “It, like, still blows my mind that people don’t realize we’re still filming a show.”

“And it was that girl’s birthday. What are we gonna be, like ‘No! Absolutely not.’ Happy birthday and let’s take a f–king picture,” she continued, adding, “It’s called adulting.”

“We’re in a group. We’re all here. We hopped in a photo. I happened to be standing where I was standing,” Scheana explained about her position next to Tom and how one naturally smiles when a picture is taken.

Lala then asked, “It’s called Vanderpump Rules, have you watched it before?”

The photo controversy began when the cast, minus Raquel and Ariana Madix, were seen taking a group photo outside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with a vacationer named Bailey from South Carolina, who posted it to her Instagram account.

“Low quality pic, high quality memory. No, I’ve never watched an episode, but I can say they were all very sweet,” she wrote in the caption.

After getting fan hate for looking cozy next to Tom, who Scheana was furious with in the season 10 finale and reunion episodes for cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana with Raquel, she later reposted the picture to Twitter and wrote, “Who said all is forgiven? We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump].”

Courtesy of Ally Lewber/Instagram

The group has been on a cast trip to Lake Tahoe where Tom has only been seen in the one photo, while the rest of the cast has been sharing Instagram Stories videos and photos enjoying a mountain gondola ride and a boating trip. However, Lala confirmed Sandoval was there filming with the rest of the cast.

“Everyone’s in a couple. The Tom’s [Sandoval and Tom Schwartz], Brock [Davies] and Scheana, these little lovebirds,” she said via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 18, while referring to James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber. Lala added about herself, “It’s a good thing we got the MILF! That I’m OK with it!”