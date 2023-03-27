Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan got quite the amount of camera time during her season on the show, but her time on our television screens was cut short. ​So, what happened to Dayna after she moved on from Vanderpump Rules? Keep reading to get updates on Dayna’s life today and why she left Vanderpump Rules.

When Did Dayna Kathan Join the Cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The influencer made frequent appearances during season 7 of the hit Bravo show and became a full-time cast member the following season. Dayna was initially an employee at TomTom restaurant, where she dated her boss and former costar Max Boyens at the time. Throughout season 8, she was transferred to SUR, due to her strong work ethic.

She got along with almost all of her female castmates, except for Scheana Shay – who had a situationship with Max before he was romantically involved with Dayna. However, the women squashed their beef after Dayna and Max split. Their breakup played out during the season after he was spotted with a mystery woman on a dinner date.

Why Did Dayna Kathan Leave ​’Vanderpump Rules’?

Dayna announced her exit from the show amid a handful of cast firings. A fan asked her if she was returning for season 9 via Instagram, leading her to break the news – and break fans’ hearts.

“I’m not returning but excited to see next szn! The pod will be back soon, you’re amazing, thank you!!” she wrote in the comments section.

She echoed her statement after VPR fan account @_surrules announced her departure from the show in April 2021.

“Thank you for all the support!!! It was the right decision for me, I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time. And thank you to everyone else who supported me!!!!” she wrote. “You guys rock and I love you. If you didn’t support me, suck an egg lol love and light to all. Xo.”

What Is Dayna Kathan’s Job?

When fans met Dayna on Vanderpump Rules, she was an aspiring stand-up comedian. Now, she is an influencer and hosts the podcast “Unf*ckwithable”.

Is Dayna Still Friends With the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast?

Although she may not star on the show anymore, Dayna is still close to some of her former costars like Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.

In fact, Dayna even came to Ariana’s defense after news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss in March 2023. The TV personality posted a photo carousel with Ariana via Instagram with a sassy caption the day the news broke on March 5.

She wrote, “Get your sunnies out because this girl is entering her shine bright as a b*tch era.”