She’s rich rich. When it comes to reality TV ~royalty~, there’s no one like Lisa Vanderpump. The Bravo TV star has brought a lot of well-deserved attention to the network — and money to her bank account — over the years. As a result, Lisa is worth a staggering $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How did the U.K. native collect so much cash? Let’s break it down.

Lisa Is a Reality TV Legend

The 59-year-old first came onto the reality series scene as an original cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. She stayed with the show through its ninth season and left the cast in 2019. During her heyday with the show that made her a household name, she was making $500,000 per season.

In 2013, Bravo gave the charismatic entrepreneur a spinoff series based on the lives of her most glamorous employees: her waitstaff at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood. She has appeared on 86 out of 171 episodes of Vanderpump Rules to date, according to her IMDB page. She also was executive producer on 63 episodes of the hit series.

Lisa also competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars in 2013 and was the second star to be eliminated that season.

Lisa Is a World-Renowned Restaurateur

The television personality and her husband, Ken Todd, own five restaurants in Los Angeles. Villa Blanca is based in Beverly Hills, while SUR, PUMP, TomTom and Stonebaked pizzeria are all based in West Hollywood.

Before she and her longtime love moved to the United States, they had already designed 26 of London’s hottest bars and restaurants as co-owners.

KCR/Shutterstock

Lisa Is an Entrepreneur

The boss babe launched a line of homewares called The Vanderpump Beverly Hills Collection by Pop Culture Promotions in 2014. Lisa and Ken launched a line of pet accessories called Vanderpump Pets in 2015. She also launched her very own set of emojis called Vandermojis in 2016.

Lisa Is an Author

The SUR boss wrote Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining in 2011. She was named editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine in 2017.

Lisa Was an Actress

From 1973 to 1995, Lisa starred in several film and TV projects, including horror film Killer Moon and the drama series Kids. During the height of her Housewives fame, she appeared in “G.U.Y.” music video with Lady Gaga and on an episode of Lisa Kudrow‘s The Comeback.