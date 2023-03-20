Moving on? Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix got flirty with comedian Connor Wood during her first public appearance following her split from Tom Sandoval.

The Bravo star, 37, attended a comedy show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 18. Videos on social media showed Ariana cracking up on stage during a sketch called “Make That Sandwich.”

On the heels of Tom’s cheating scandal with costar Raquel Leviss, Ariana looked at ease during her night on the town as she sat next to Connor, 27, who show host Lindsay Ames said was “nervous” to be sitting next to the blonde SURver.

“You weren’t supposed to say that. I played it really cool backstage,” Connor said after Lindsay “outed” him for being “a little bit nervous” to meet Ariana, per a clip obtained by Page Six.

Ariana was a good sport about the situation and sweetly said, “Who would be nervous [to meet me]?”

While the show moved on from Ariana and Connor’s cute interaction on stage, fans can’t help but wonder, who is the TikToker known as Fibulaa? Keep reading to learn more!

Who Is Connor ‘Fibulaa’ Wood?

The social media star boasts nearly 745,000 followers on TikTok and 174,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his funny videos about his everyday life. The University of Texas at Austin graduate, who works full-time in marketing in Los Angeles, also hosts a podcast titled “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast” with fellow internet sensation Brooke Averick.

In addition, Connor sells merch to his fans under the brand name Fib, which features shirts and hats with the slogan, “No Vibe Checks on Saturdays.”

Who Is Ariana Madix Dating After Tom Sandoval Split?

As far as Ariana and Connor, it seems as though the pair only crossed paths on stage and their interaction was very limited. That being said, it seems as though the reality star is focused on healing after her nine-year relationship with Tom, 39, ended.

“Where to begin? I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” Ariana wrote via Instagram on March 16, breaking her silence about Tom’s affair with Raquel, 28. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

She continued, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”