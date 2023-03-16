Ariana Madix is best known as a reality TV star after appearing on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules since the show’s inception in 2013. Keep reading for details on how she’s a woman of many talents and careers.

What Is Ariana Madix’s Job?

Aside from her work on reality TV, Ariana is also an actress and a bartender. Ariana got her big acting break in the 2012’s straight to video movie The Dead Want Women, landing the starring role of Danni opposite actor Eric Roberts. She appeared on TV shows such as Anger Management, Dads, Single Siblings and Awesomeness TV between 2013 and 2014. Ariana’s most prominent role was on the sketch comedy online series College Humor, where she appeared in 10 episodes from 2009 through 2015 in various roles, including “hot girl,” “Alexis” and other characters.

Ariana has still landed acting gigs despite her work on VPR. In 2018 she appeared on two episodes of the Roku comedy series Waking Up With Strangers and played herself in an episode of Comedy Central’s The Other Two in 2019. Her last IMDB.com acting credit was in 2021 on the Amazon Prime show Paradise City.

How Long Did Ariana Madix Work as a Bartender?

Like many aspiring actresses in Hollywood, Ariana got a server job, working at Lisa Vanderpump‘s now-defunct Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, tending bar. She soon began working as a bartender at Lisa’s newest hotspot, SUR, which led to Ariana getting cast on Vanderpump Rules as a recurring guest star in season 1. She was upped to series regular in season 2 and has been one of the stars of the show ever since.

Ariana’s relationship with costar Tom Sandoval quickly became a main plotline, after he split form longtime girlfriend Kristen Doute. The pair revealed they were officially a couple during the season 2 reunion episode, and Tom and Ariana went Instagram official later that night. The pair split in March 2023 after Ariana discovered Tom was having an affair with VPR cast mate Raquel Leviss.

How Many Books Has Ariana Madix Authored?

Tom and Ariana released their cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, in 2019. To date this remains the only book project she’s been involved in.

What Other Jobs Has Ariana Madix Held?

The Florida native tried her hand in the beauty industry. She released a holiday lip kit called “Ariana Nudist Lip Set” with Frankie Rose Cosmetics in November 2017.