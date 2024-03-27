Love Island fans were shocked when reports surfaced on March 27, 2024, that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was set to replace Sarah Hyland as host of the dating show. The Modern Family alum has since clarified her status with the show.

Why Was Sarah Hyland Replaced by Ariana Madix on ‘Love Island’?

The actress revealed she’s got too much on her plate to return for season 6 of the Peacock hit.

Sarah shared the news in an Instagram Story shortly after the news broke, seeming to hint at first that she was fired, writing, “Well, just got a text,” with a crying while laughing face emoji.

Why Is Sarah Hyland Leaving ‘Love Island’?

“I’m disappointed the news had to break this way, but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer. I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA,” Sarah wrote in her Story.

She still remains a fan though. “While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season,” Sarah added.

Will Sarah Hyland Return to Host Future Seasons of ‘Love Island’?

While Sarah said that filming season 6 was not an option due to her scheduling conflict, she didn’t say if she would return for future seasons of the show.

Sara Mally/PEACOCK

How Long Has Sarah Hyland Hosted ‘Love Island’?

The well-known reality show fan hosted seasons 4 and 5 of the Peacock show. Prior to that, Arielle Vandenberg served as host for the first three seasons.

What Has Ariana Madix Said About Hosting ‘Love Island’?

As of publication, the reality star hasn’t officially confirmed that she’s coming abord as the new host of the show. She’s currently starring on Broadway as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago but wraps her run in early April 2024.

Has Ariana Madix Appeared on ‘Love Island’?

Ariana revealed during Vanderpump Rules season 10 that she was a huge fan of Love Island USA. During a discussion with then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in episode 14, they debated on how to spend more quality time together. Ariana lamented that he didn’t like some of the same things as her, telling Tom, “You don’t sit there and watch episodes of Love Island with me.”

Following her breakup with Tom after his cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, Ariana filmed a cameo on the show, appearing on season 5’s episode 8, which aired on July 25, 2023.

She initially teased her appearance in Fiji during a July 8, 2023, TikTok video, mouthing along to the line, “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa.” The caption read, “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite.”

Ariana later appeared on the show to help contestants play her “favorite-ever Love Island game,” which turned out to be “Mr. and Mrs.”