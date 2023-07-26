Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix wasted no time conveying her queen energy during a guest appearance on Love Island USA, where she seemingly shaded ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval following his affair with their Bravo costar Raquel Leviss, a.k.a. Scandoval.

Ariana, 38, hosted a game of “Mr. & Mrs.” during the episode that aired on Tuesday, July 25, on Peacock, but before she commenced the competition, the VPR cast member made an epic introduction in front of the islanders. After walking into the villa wearing a stunning aqua blue dress, Ariana greeted the contestants with hugs and teased the challenge they would be playing.

“I can’t wait to see who’s actually been taking the time to get to know one another,” Ariana told the group of contestants. “Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with. And if they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.”

Though she never mentioned Tom, 41, by name, fans of VPR — and the islanders — surmised that she was referring to her public, messy breakup from the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras vocalist that went down in early March. At the time, Life & Style confirmed that Tom and Ariana had split after nine years of dating because he cheated on her with their castmate Raquel, 28, throughout the last eight months of their relationship.

Ariana discovered her then-boyfriend’s dirty little secret when she held onto his phone for him while he performed on stage for a show. Upon stumbling across a sexual screen-recorded video of Raquel, Ariana confronted Tom about it and the two ultimately broke up. Their split played out during the season 10 finale, which aired on May 17. In the weeks to come, Bravo fans watched the tumultuous situation unfold during the last few episodes of season 10 and on the three-part reunion special.

Throughout the reunion, Tom and Raquel aired out several shocking details about their affair in front of their fellow cast members, most of whom chose to rally around Ariana. Although Tom and Raquel extended apologies to Ariana, the future Dancing With the Stars contestant made it clear that she would not forgive either of them.

Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

Since then, Ariana has been focusing on her career, developing her and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, in addition to booking multiple film and reality TV roles, such as DWTS and her highly anticipated Love Island USA appearance. Not only that, but Ariana also moved on with her current boyfriend, fitness influence Daniel Wai.

As reality TV fans may recall from a previous VPR episode, which aired in May, Tom told Ariana that he didn’t want to watch “50 goddamn episodes of Love Island” when she told him she wanted to spend more time together. He then added, “That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.”

Nevertheless, it seems like Ariana is having the last laugh now that she proudly expressed how loyal of a fan she is of the Peacock series. During her long-awaited cameo, Ariana told the islanders that she has watched “literally every episode” of the reality dating show.