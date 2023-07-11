Joining her favorite show. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will make her debut on Love Island USA season 5, after proving she’s a mega-fan of the dating reality series.

Peacock made the announcement on Tuesday, July 11, that Ariana is going to make a special guest appearance during the second week of the season, flying to Fiji to join the 10 singles competing on the show, which begins airing on July 18. The same day, Peacock released the trailer featuring the 10 swimsuit clad competitors and reaffirmed that Sarah Hyland will be returning to the villa as season 5’s host.

Ariana had already teased that she might be heading to Love Island in some capacity, posting a July 9, TikTok video where wore dark sunglasses and she mouthed along to the narration, “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa.” She wrote in the caption, “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite,” with the hashtags, “LoveIslandUSA” and “peacock.”

The Buying Back My Daughter star’s Love Island fandom became the subject of a major argument with then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval during season 10 of VPR.

While discussing the topic of spending quality time with one another, Ariana brought up the fact that they watch Love Island together, as Tom fired back, “I don’t have time to watch 50 goddamn episodes of Love Island,” adding, “That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.” The pair split following a nine-year relationship after it was revealed Tom had been having a secret months-long affair with Pump Rules costar and Ariana’s close friend Raquel Leviss.

The split caused by Tom’s deep betrayal has ended up becoming a major career boost for Ariana. She landed a part in a Lifetime movie, has starred in commercials for Uber, BIC razors and Duracell batteries and has become a paid partner for Instagram posts promoting such products as Tidy Cats Lightweight Litter.

Perhaps the Florida native’s biggest gig to date is landing a spot on the upcoming season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Ariana made the announcement alongside show judge Derek Hough from her West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her on Good Morning America’s July 7 telecast. When she announced that she was joining the show as the first contestant revealed for the new season, Derek added, “That’s right! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor.” The pair even showed off their dancing skills in a fun Instagram video shot at the sandwich shop to promote Ariana appearing on the new DWTS season.