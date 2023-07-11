They got the text! The cast of Love Island USA season 5 has been revealed, and the villa will be exploding with romantic options for the hopeful singles. The hit dating show and Peacock announced that season 5 is set to return on July 18, with the trailer showing a fiery cast arriving at the show’s “office” to prepare for the craziest summer yet.

Season 4 of the hottest reality series saw fan-favorite couple Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison take home the crown, but unfortunately they split after filming came to a close. Finalists Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, however, are still going strong. What season 5 couples will join them outside the villa? Keep scrolling to meet the cast and host of Love Island season 5.