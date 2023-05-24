It’s time to pick out your hottest bikinis and fill up your personalized translucent water bottles because summer a.k.a. Love Island USA season is right around the corner! Unlike most reality dating shows, Love Island doesn’t tease their upcoming seasons – mostly because they’re filmed in real time. However, eager fans are wondering when the sexy dating series is coming back on their TV screens. ​Keep reading to get details on Love Island season 5 and when the 2023 premiere date is!

When Does ‘Love Island USA’ 2023 Premiere?

Love Island and Peacock have yet to announce the premiere date for season 5.

That being said, production began their casting call for season 5 in December 2022, so fans can expect to see this year’s sexy new singles enter the gorgeous villa soon!

Although viewers are waiting to watch the upcoming season, Peacock announced that they are launching a spinoff show, Love Island Games.

“This time, we’re going worldwide. #LoveIslandGames is coming soon to Peacock,” the streaming service wrote via Instagram in April 2023.

Former Love Island contestants like Deb Chubb, Madison Jayd and Josh Goldstein responded to the post in the comments section, expressing their interest for the new series.

“We teaming up with couples on this one?” Josh wrote, while tagging girlfriend Shannon St. Clair, whom he met during season 3.

Who Will Host ‘Love Island USA’ 2023?

Like the premiere date, the host of season 5 has not been announced.

Last season, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took over Arielle Vandenberg’s hosting spot.

Viewers were happy to see the spunky actress as the new Love Island host … almost as much as she was for her new summer gig!

“I’m really excited to get to know them in a more personal way than just a host figure. I think it’s really important to be able to share and connect with other humans. And if I’m able to help in any way for people to open up more than they normally would, I am all there for that,” Sarah told People in July 2022, amid the season 4 premiere. “And that doesn’t go for just the lady islanders but for the boys as well. I think I’ve gotten a few men to speak about their feelings in the past. So, I think I am going to do a good job with that.”

Which ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Couples Are Still Together?

Though a handful of couples left the Love Island villa in happy relationships, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell are the only pair standing as of publication.

Fans voted Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison as the season 4 winners, but they called it quits five months after being crowned king and queen of Love Island in January 2023. Prior to their split, Zeta exclusively told Life & Style that she knew Timmy was “her boy” during the season premiere coupling.

“This feeling, I have no idea what it was, there was this push right on my shoulders. I feel myself about to tip over and I was like, ‘I need to step forward. Just do it like with your gut, your gut has never failed you.’ And so I just, I did it,” she recalled.

As for Timmy, he knew his relationship with the U.K. stunner was “special” right away.

He told Life & Style, “Even when I did veer off and, and got to know Bria [Bryant], like the fact that that connection was so strong in my head, still with Zeta, I was able to realize, yes, like there’s something here with Bria, a little something here, but what I had with Zeta is just weighing more.”