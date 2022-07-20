The hottest in the villa! Sarah Hyland has made her hosting debut this summer for Love Island USA, and she’s about to heat things up on the hottest dating show. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing her darling face every episode, but we will get to see her cute outfits when she periodically visits the villa to send a few islanders back home.

The Modern Family alum is a viewer of the show herself, so making the decision to become the new host came easy to her. “I love Love Island of all the forms … everywhere, all over the country,” she said on the TODAY show in July 2022. “So, it was definitely a quick yes for me.”

The New York native posted a sneak peek of the 2022 season, which follows the original British version, on her Instagram account, where former reality stars and celebrities fangirled over her new gig. “Omg so exciting also yes goddess,” Vanessa Hudgens commented under the video while Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins wrote, “This will be awesome!!”

Unsurprisingly, Sarah knocked episode one out of the park and added another wow factor to the show. While the dating show is known for its hot and steamy nature, the actress revealed that she’s looking forward to getting to know the hopeful singles on a personal level.

“I’m really excited to get to know them in a more personal way than just a host figure. I think it’s really important to be able to share and connect with other humans,” she told People in July 2022. “And if I’m able to help in any way for people to open up more than they normally would, I am all there for that. And that doesn’t go for just the lady islanders but for the boys as well,” she continued.

“I think I’ve gotten a few men to speak about their feelings in the past. So, I think I am going to do a good job with that.”

In true Love Island fashion, Sarah announced that she was the new host in the only appropriate way: by posting a bikini picture. “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa,” she captioned her June 2022 announcement.

